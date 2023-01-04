ADVERTISEMENT

Techie dies in accident after her two-wheeler hits a pothole at Maduravoyal

January 04, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accident occurred when the woman, who was taking, on the two-wheeler, her brother to school in Mogappair, hit a pothole on the service road in Nolambur and was crushed to death by a tipper lorry coming from behind

The Hindu Bureau

S. Shobana

A 22-year-old woman died in a road accident in Maduravoyal allegedly after she fell on the road from her two-wheeler which skidded because of potholes. She was crushed to death under the wheelers of a tipper lorry coming behind.

Traffic Investigation Wing, Poonamallee, said the victim S. Shobana of Porur was working as a software engineer in Zoho in Guduvanchery. On Tuesday morning, she was driving her two-wheeler with her brother Harish, a Class 8 student, on pillion to his school in Mogappair.

According to the police, she lost her control over the vehicle after hitting a pothole and both fell from the two-wheeler on the Nolambur service road, which is maintained by the NHAI. Before they could get up, a tipper lorry, which came behind, ran over them. While Harish suffered serious injuries, Shobana died on the spot. Her body was taken to a hospital for post-mortem and her brother admitted for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu tweeted, “One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school.... Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho.” 

In reply, DMK MLA T.R.B.Raja tweeted, “Disturbing to see that a young life has been lost due to the state of bad #NationalHighway roads due to neglect of the union govt & @NHAI_Official  like in other parts of TN, Condolences to the family. Hope MrVembu talks to his friends in BJP & the Union Minister.#JusticeforShobana.” 

Alisha Abdullah, national car and bike race champion and BJP functionary commented, “Buying fancy cars, expensive watches, cores of rupees spent on movies.. u cant give us good roads?? Leave all political drama aside. And fix these pot holes ! WE PAY TAX ! We demand and urge for at least good roads!!”   

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US