Tech firm runs a kitchen

22 May 2021 14:54 IST

Its sales and marketing team drives this initiative for the benefit of those with COVID-19 on quarantine

In addition to his regular office work as a sales and marketing professional in Avaniko Technologies Private Limited, Madipakkam, Ranjeth S puts in extra hours to support a cause taken up by his company — providing free food to home-quarantined COVID-19 patients in Chennai. He attends calls requesting food. He does this work remotely from Coorg.

Like him, his team-mates Keerthana Reddy, Priyadarshan Suresh Kumar and Nagammai Nachu, all in their twenties, are doing their bit for the cause, operating from their homes.

Keerthana from Coimbatore coordinates with volunteers who deliver the food. Priyadarshan from Thiruppur and Nagammai from Chennai chart out the route taking patients’ locations into account and also guide the delivery volunteers accordingly.

They also work to popularise this food delivery service through social media platforms to reach out to more people.

“It is 20 days since we started this initiative and the response is overwhelming. We are supporting around 200 patients every day. At present, we focus on patients from Madipakkam, Aadhambakkam and Velachery. As most of our employees are working from home, the office parking lot has been converted into a makeshift kitchen. We are providing all three meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner to the patients. For breakfast and dinner, we generally give idli, dosa, idiyappam, upma or chappati. Lunch includes rice, sambar, rasam, poriyal and a fruit. On Sundays, we try to make the lunch special by giving biriyani or pulao along with vadai and payasam,” says Anand Krishnamoorthy, CEO, Avaniko Technolgies.

Request for food should be made in advance before by calling 63790 01352.