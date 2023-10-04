Teamwork played an important role in Chandrayaan-3’s success, says Project Director

October 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The journey towards Chandrayaan-3’s success can provide plenty of food for thought for students. We should not be afraid of failure and give everything our best so that success becomes inevitable, said P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation, while speaking at the convocation at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at Kattankulathur here on Tuesday.

“Teamwork plays a major role, and we can achieve bigger things only as a team. It is also important to be innovative and apply new techniques,” he said regarding the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“It is by virtue of excellent teamwork and sheer perseverance that India has become the fourth country to master the technology of safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. This is not just an achievement for the scientific community, but the country’s achievement,” Mr. Veeramuthuvel said. He shed light on how the team meticulously worked with utmost commitment, and said they had crafted the lander to adapt to any descent situation that might arise in the final phase.

Mr. Veeramuthuvel and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, were both presented with honorary doctorates on the occasion.

In his convocation address, Ricardo Leon Borquez, president, World Federation of Medical Education, spoke about how the practice of medicine would be the closest and most intense human relationship that young students would experience outside of their family.

“One must be deeply invested in a discipline yet broadly educated and be able to view problems from a range of perspectives; be an incisive analyst; be a clear communicator; have a strong social conscience; embody the highest ethical standards; inspire the best in others; and understand humanity’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kotecha congratulated the graduates and said education went beyond mere memorising and taught one to be humble. “It is a tool to enrich ourselves and make our lives better,” he said.

T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder-Chancellor, SRMIST, and Lok Sabha member, was also present. Nearly 8,500 students received their degrees, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, Ph.Ds, and P.G. diplomas, as part of the convocation. A total of 241 students were rankholders.