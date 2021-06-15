Teams deputed to trace YouTuber Madan

He is facing allegations of abuse

The Central Crime Branch of the city police has taken up the investigation into the alleged offences committed by YouTuber Madan. It has deputed special teams to trace him.

From 2019, Madan alias Madhan OP, 29, ran a channel to showcase his gaming skills, including the banned PUBG, and has lakhs of followers.

His viewers were aged 10-25, most of them school students who watched his videos to learn how to play PUBG.

Explicit language

While playing with teenage girls and boys, he had used abusive language. His videos contained explicit vulgar words uttered by him and encouraged adolescents to follow him while playing the games with him.

The police received two complaints, which were forwarded by the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

Initially, a complaint was entered in the community service register by the Pulianthope police, and the matter was taken up for investigation.

Commissioner’s order

On the order of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, the case was taken up for further investigation by the cyber crime cell of the Central Crime Branch on receipt of another complaint. Special teams have been deputed to trace him.

Sources said preliminary investigation revealed that he committed offences under the Information Technology Act, and provisions of other laws would be invoked after investigation.