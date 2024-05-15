Team of WRD officials inspect ongoing projects in Chennai on Wednesday

A team of officials of Water Resources Department reviewed on Wednesday various projects being executed across the city. The work to restore Retteri lake into a drinking water source and reconstruction of Thanikachalam drain to alleviate flooding in Kolathur and localities around Retteri were among those reviewed.

Officials noted that nearly 30% of the work to restore Retteri lake as a source to augment city water supply and reconstruct Thanikachalam drain have been completed so far. The department expects to complete both the works by August.

Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department; C.Asokan, Engineer-in-Chief (in-charge) and A.Kannan, superintending engineer, Palar circle, WRD were part of the WRD team that inspected the works.

