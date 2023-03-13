Team of officials begins study tour scouting for new technology to be adopted in Buckingham canal restoration

March 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department is studying the latest technologies in other States that could be adopted in eco-restoration of the Central Buckingham Canal. A team of officials from the department is on a visit to various cities scouting for technologies that have transformed the water canals and waterbodies there.

After eco-restoration projects in Cooum and Adyar rivers, the department has initiated rejuvenation of Buckingham Canal and is preparing a detailed project report.

Officials said a 2.7-km stretch of the Buckingham Canal from Sivananda Salai to Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai has been chosen for the pilot project. The canal runs 7.21 km in the central parts of the city.

About 5,000 encroachments would be removed and the evicted occupants would be rehabilitated as part of the project.

The team is on a visit this week to Ahmedabad and Jaipur to study the technologies adopted for canal rejuvenation and replicate the same in the city. Officials had earlier visited Cuttack where Taladanda Main Canal, built during the British era, has undergone a transformation.

Geo-synthetic canal bed

Officials said the canal lining was improved using cement composite geo-synthetic mattress (CCGM). In this technology, using a combination of materials, the geosynthetic material is grouted with concrete for better protection of the canal’s slope and minimise seepage.

It would be more long lasting and the work could be executed faster than when using conventional technology. It would help prevent seawater intrusion and entry of raw sewage besides reducing inundation in the neighbouring localities, the officials said.

The portion of the Buckingham Canal would be improved to carry a minimum of 1,500 cubic feet per second. Once the project is completed on this stretch, there would be enough width to introduce rowing activity and boating for recreational purposes, the officials added.