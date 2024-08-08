ADVERTISEMENT

Team of neurosurgeons at MGM Healthcare performed complex brain tumour surgery on 51-year-old woman

Published - August 08, 2024 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Roopesh Kumar, Director of Neurosurgery, MGM Healthcare elaborates on brain tumour surgery performed on 51-year old woman from Andaman at a meeting organised in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

A team of neurosurgeons at MGM Healthcare performed a complex brain tumour surgery on a 51-year-old woman from Andaman and Nicobar Islands who had slipped into coma.

The patient recently underwent a critical and timely procedure in the skull base to remove the 8 cm brain tumour and has been discharged from treatment. In a press briefing held in the city on Wednesday, Roopesh Kumar, Director of Neurosurgery, MGM Healthcare, said the patient was airlifted from a private hospital in the Andamans in an unconscious state.

Her condition came into light after she had undergone surgery to remove the uterus using spinal anesthesia. The change in brain fluid dynamics after administration of spinal anesthesia without tumour diagnosis had led to brain herniation. She was brought to Chennai during July last week and the team performed six-hour long surgery using a complex skull-based approach. The procedure had many challenges due to tumour’s size. It was challenging to remove the benign tumour that involved major blood channels on the right side of the brain, Dr.Roopesh Kumar said.

The patient has now recovered from life-threatening situation and would be in observation for a week before she flies back to Andaman, he added.

