ADVERTISEMENT

Team from VIT Chennai participates in international robotics competition

June 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The challenge consisted of four categories – subsea pipeline inspection, subsea object identification, docking and oral presentation – and the team from VIT Chennai placed fifth, seventh, sixth and fourth in these categories respectively

The Hindu Bureau

‘The Dreadnought Robotics’ that participated in the international subsea robotics competition held by Tau Autonomy Centre, Norway. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A team of 18 students from the Vellore Institute of Technology Chennai (VIT Chennai) called ‘The Dreadnought Robotics’ participated in an international subsea robotics competition organised by Tau Autonomy Centre, Norway. The challenge consisted of four categories – subsea pipeline inspection, subsea object identification, docking and oral presentation – and the team from VIT Chennai placed fifth, seventh, sixth and fourth in these categories respectively. The team was a first-time participant and the only one from the country in a competition that witnessed the participation of 13 international teams and 200 participants. K. Karunamurthy, who accompanied the team, said it was a good learning opportunity for students and that the expertise gained during the competition would help them develop a career in underwater marine-related fields.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US