Team from BIS, Customs department conduct joint raid in Chennai

February 11, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 672 LED lighting chains were found with fake BIS registration mark and about 10,000 plugs and cables did not have ISI mark

The Hindu Bureau

For the first time, a team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office, along with Docks intelligence unit, Customs House, jointly conducted a raid at O-yard container freight station in Royapuram on Friday night.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off on shipment from China carrying products with fake BIS standard mark. A total of 672 LED lighting chains were found with fake BIS registration mark and about 10,000 plugs and cables did not have ISI mark.

Officials of the BIS said the joint operation was challenging and the team had expected to seize only LED lights. But cables and switches that were in violation of the BIS Act, 2016 were seized.

“We have requested Customs officials to keep the seized material in their custody. We are taking action against the importer under the BIS Act,” said an official. There are plans to increase surveillance on imported goods.

The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of up to ₹2 lakh. Residents may inform BIS of such misuse of ISI mark through BIS Care app or mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in.

