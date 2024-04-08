GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Team from Bengaluru visits Chennai Metrowater facilities to learn about water resilience

The team, comprising five members from the water board, was briefed about circular water economy, decentralisation of water supply and other solutions, say officials

April 08, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board recently visited Chennai Metrowater’s office in the city, to learn about pilot projects being implemented for water resilience.

Officials in the water agency noted that the team from Bengaluru, comprising five members from the water board, visited various metrowater facilities across the city. They learnt about the circular water economy, a concept to improve quality of wastewater, reuse water multiple times and reduce stress on freshwater, being adopted in the city.

The team was briefed about solutions, like tertiary treatment ultra filtration plant at Nesapakkam, where wastewater undergoes further treatment and about eight million litres of treated wastewater is blended into Porur lake daily. About four mld of water drawn from the lake goes through another cycle of treatment before being linked to existing drinking water supply network, said officials.

The visiting team also learnt about water stored in abandoned quarries, which work as an alternative storage source, particularly during drought.

Officials noted that 25 quarries in Sikkarayapuram and Erumaiyur act as balancing storage structures, as surplus water from Chembarambakkam reservoir feeds them during monsoon and also helps to reduce flooding. Infrastructure is in place to draw 30 mld of water from these quarries.

Another solution that the team was briefed about was decentralisation of water supply with focus on local water sources, such as Retteri and Porur. Similar projects have been proposed in other places too, such as Ayanambakkam, Perungudi and Perumbakkam, to cater to the growing needs of the city, officials added. The team also sought suggestions on solutions and challenges to be tackled to implement similar schemes in Bengaluru, which is reeling under severe water crisis, officials added.

