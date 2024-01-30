GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teachers urge Tamil Nadu government to designate others to upload data on Educational Management Information System

Passing as many as 18 resolutions at the executive committee meeting held recently, the federation also demanded the government reinstate the old pension scheme

January 30, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers’ Federation (TNGTF) has urged the State government to designate others to upload data on the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) instead of teachers.

Passing as many as 18 resolutions at the executive committee meeting held recently, the federation demanded the government reinstate the old pension scheme. “It was promised in the poll manifesto of the DMK-led government, the current pensions scheme should be removed so that over 12 lakh government teachers can benefit,” according to their statement.

They also requested that the State government make the positions of six teachers in each government high school permanent apart from expanding the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to all government-aided schools. The federation also urged the government to increase the number of teachers being recruited in schools. “The teacher-student ratio for primary schools should be fixed at 1:20, and for high schools, it should be 1:25, as this would benefit the students and not burden the teachers,” they added.

