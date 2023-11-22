Teachers urge school education department to postpone counselling date

November 22, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Chennai

Graduate teachers have urged the School Education Department to postpone the BT and PG deployment counselling that has been scheduled for next week as it is being conducted mid-academic year.

The counselling was postponed to November 27 however, various teachers associations have stated that it causes stress as it is happening in the middle of the year instead of the beginning of the academic year.

The surplus teachers have been mapped but as it is being conducted right before the half-yearly exams for Class 10 students, it will affect them, said P. Patric Raymond, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

Other teachers have also pointed out that it would disrupt the lives of teachers deputed by the School Management Committee (SMC) in the vacant posts.

“Definitely it disturbs the children’s studies however, when the new teacher is deployed in a shown vacant post and which is now temporarily filled by a teacher through SMC, it also cuts their employment opportunity short. This aspect is missed,” said S. Prabhakaran, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association (TNPGTA).

Mr. Patric suggested that these surplus teachers would be able to fill the vacant posts if promotions were given to graduate teachers. “The surplus teachers would have been absorbed and a need for mid-academic year deployment wouldn’t have come up. Hence the department should postpone the date,” he said.

Director of School Education G. Arivoli said they were not disturbing the regular teachers at the school. Only those schools where there is a need for teachers will the surplus teachers be deputed, he added.

