Teachers, students in some Chennai Corporation schools stick to schedule despite rain

November 16, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Recent heavy rain, which caused severe waterlogging in some areas in the city, prevented students from going to schools, particularly to those run by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Last week, it was reported by The Hindu that more than 30% of students in schools near waterbodies did not turn up. However, in the past week, when the rainfall abated, attendance bounced back to normal level, says a Corporation official. “Usually, during the monsoon, if an area is flooded, the school will see a drop in attendance,” she said. Absentees are given special attention so that they catch up because online classes are not a viable option.

U. Muniramaiah, headmaster, Chennai High School, Kodungaiyur, had a detailed preparatory action plan for November 11, 12 and 13 for students of classes 6 to 10. He says having a detailed plan adds focus in completing the syllabus and added that the response from the students has been positive.

“We have created a WhatsApp group with all parents and every morning they update us on the situation near their home about the monsoon and its impact,” he says.

A mothers’ committee collects the names and numbers of the absentee students and the members reach out to other parents to enquire about them. Schools are in touch with primary health care centre when a student falls sick.

In some areas, which are spared of flooding or waterlogging is not so severe, classes have been held as usual, except for interruption in the form of holidays announced due to rain. “Last year, we were unable to complete the syllabus on time and exam results were disappointing. It was only after January that we were able to continue as usual”, says K. Revathy, headmistress of the Chennai High School, Eldams Road. Notes were circulated on WhatsApp groups but this led to students being less attentive to the lessons in class.