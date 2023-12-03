Teachers steal the show at TEDx meet hosted by Chennai school

December 03, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST

With a smile planted on her face, Padmaja Rajkumar delivers the TEDx talk on “An innate mother”. She is poise and confidence rolled into one. Behind the scenes, Padmaja had to muster sufficient courage to deliver that talk.

A public speaker and an emcee at most of the events back at school, she broke down during the first TEDx event rehearsal. “I was not in a position to continue telling my story,” says the Hindi teacher.

Padmaja raised a child with loco motor disability. She spoke about coming to terms with her son’s disability and struggles in educating him in a regular school.

“Today my son is pursuing his B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and is my biggest strength,” says the proud mother. Her speech dwelt on the many adaptations she and her husband had to make to make their child independent. “Our journey should be an inspiration to other parents who have differently-abled children,” she adds.

Seven other compelling personal stories of transformative experiences took centre stage at the inaugural edition of TEDxKRMPUBLICSCHOOLWOMEN.

While seven of the speakers were teachers from KRM Public School in Perambur, one was a psychologist.

Initiated as an extension of TEDxYouth@KRMPublicschool, which has six editions to its credit, the all-women event was aimed at giving them a voice.

“Most women hesitate to come on a stage and tell their stories, so this required a lot of nudging,” says D.P. Sivasakti Balan, who curated the event along with R. Jayagowri.

A public speaker himself, Sivasakthi, who is also principal of the school, says the teachers had a rigorous process to honour to be a TEDx speaker.

All the TEDx guidelines were followed including the format with four speakers each in the morning and evening.

“Every day, the time between 4.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. was set aside for the rehearsals,” says Sivasakthi, a member of Toastmasters International. He says the team would have organised at least 20 practice sessions.

A single mother spoke about the challenges in raising the family single-handedly. Another participant spoke about the effect body shaming had on her and how she overcame it. Yet another speaker spoke about the role of hormones in balancing emotions.

Psychologists and member of Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Saranya Jaikumar, spoke about how girls and women are bullied.

“I never knew I had the courage to tell my story before an audience. The talk has lightened the burden I had been carrying over the years and I feel more empowered now,” says Shaheena N.S., a middle school teacher whose speech was titled “Labyrinth of Life”.

Sivasakti Balan says this annual edition will encourage more teachers to give power to their voice. “These teachers will also mentor our students,” he says.

Organising a TEDx event

