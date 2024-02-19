ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers stage protest demanding equal pay

February 19, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers from various districts staged a protest at the Directorate of Public Instruction Campus on Monday in Chennai seeking equal pay for the teachers who joined service after 2009.

“We would not usually hold a protest during exam time as it affects the students but for the past 14 years, the government has been ignoring us; hence, we are protesting now,” said J. Robert, general secretary of Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA).

Nearly 10,000 teachers came together to urge the State government to ensure “equal pay for equal work” for secondary grade teachers. They were detained by police and held at wedding halls. “The protest will continue until our demands are met,” said Mr. Robert.

