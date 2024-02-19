GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teachers stage protest demanding equal pay

February 19, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers from various districts staged a protest at the Directorate of Public Instruction Campus on Monday in Chennai seeking equal pay for the teachers who joined service after 2009.

“We would not usually hold a protest during exam time as it affects the students but for the past 14 years, the government has been ignoring us; hence, we are protesting now,” said J. Robert, general secretary of Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA).

Nearly 10,000 teachers came together to urge the State government to ensure “equal pay for equal work” for secondary grade teachers. They were detained by police and held at wedding halls. “The protest will continue until our demands are met,” said Mr. Robert.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.