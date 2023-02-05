Teachers responsible for effective implementation of government schemes: Ponmudy

February 05, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Teachers on the field are responsible for effectively implementing schemes the State government is bringing about and we want schemes like Naan Mudhalvan to reach more students this way, said Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy.

He was speaking at the Palladium Jubilee Conference of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) in the city on Saturday. Speaking about the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, he urged teachers to facilitate tie-ups with industries and work towards the skill development of students. “It is important to ensure that students know a host of things and are well-rounded,” he added.

The Minister said that the Dravida Model of Governance was mindful of the welfare of teachers and government employees and that they would be open to listening to their concerns. “While Tamil Nadu has always ranked high when it comes to higher education, we should also keep aiming for improvement in quality,” he said.

A palladium jubilee souvenir was also released to mark the occasion. A not-for-profit organization, AUT was started in 1946 with the aim of safeguarding the welfare and service conditions of teachers.

Speaking at the event, K. Balakrishnan, State secretary, CPI (M), spoke about the history and legacy of AUT and said that the office bearers and members have played a huge role in the growth of the association over the years.

“When the State is working towards creating an equal environment for students, the same should be considered for teachers as well. Equal pay for teachers across colleges of different managements should be considered,” he said.

G. Thiruvasagam, Vice Chancellor, AMET Chennai, also spoke on the occasion, and emphasised on the importance of the members of AUT working in coordination.