Teachers Recruitment Board announces TET Paper 1 dates

Candidates will be allowed to take up practice test 15 days before the exam

Candidates will be allowed to take up practice test 15 days before the exam

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has announced that Paper 1 of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted from August 25 to 31.

It will be a computer-based exam. Nearly 2.30 lakh applicants have applied for Paper 1. The schedule for the Paper 2 exam is expected to be announced later, and over 4.01 lakh applicants have applied for the same.

Candidates who wish to take up the practice test for the computer-based examination will be given an opportunity to do so from 15 days before the date of the exam. Further examination schedules and details regarding admit cards are expected to be made available by the TRB sometime during the second week of August.

The qualifying competitive exam for candidates who clear TNTET, to become eligible for jobs, is also scheduled to be held in December. This is the first time that this exam will be held, after being announced in 2018.

The revised tentative annual recruitment planner released by TRB indicates that there are 1,874 vacancies for BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) and 3,987 vacancies for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT).

An official from the TRB said that tentatively, it is planned that a notification for the same will be issued around October and that all teachers who have previously as well as clear TNTET this year will be eligible to take up the exam.