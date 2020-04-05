Teachers, NGOs look to provide online lessons for govt. schoolchildren

With students from private schools in the State engaged in online activities and live classes, teachers and volunteers are now planning similar initiatives, with available resources, for students from government schools.

Madhi Foundation, which works towards equipping children with foundational literacy and numeracy skills, has asked parents with children in primary or middle school to reach out to them.

“We have worksheets, activity sheets as well as video lessons which we can send them through WhatsApp, every day. Students can work them out and we can help them evaluate and clear any doubts they might have,” said the team from Madhi. The foundation has been working with government schools in the State and has content ready, based on their syllabus.

“With schools shut down because of the lockdown, we want students from government schools too to continue learning, and we aim to keep them engaged and supplement their existing knowledge,” the team said.

Call for volunteers

For the initiative, the team has also called for volunteers who can spare around two hours a day, to provide logistical support and help them reach out to students.

Teachers in government schools said that they were sending video links to lessons available online to students who have smartphones at home and those who have expressed interest.

P.K. Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association, said that they had asked students to tune in to Kalvi TV channel, available on cable television, for shows that deal with their school subjects, as well as interactive and fun programmes.

“The School Education Department also has a large library of videos on YouTube, on important subjects from various classes, which we have asked students to access if their parents have a smartphone,” he added.