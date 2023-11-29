ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers glorified in all religions: Prince of Arcot

November 29, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali awarded degrees to the new graduates at the 15th Graduation Day of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), College of Education. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali has said that the noble profession of teaching was appreciated and glorified in every religion in their holy scriptures. In the religion of Islam and in the Holy Quran there is a prayer prescribed for the teacher, along with the prayer for the parents. 

Nawab Abdul Ali, who was the chief guest at the 15th Graduation Day of the Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI), College of Education, awarded degrees to the new graduates at the College auditorium. Imthiaz Pasha, president of MEASI, presided over the function. Elias Sait, honorary secretary and K. Uma Maheshwari graced the occasion. 

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US