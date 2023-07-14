Teachers from the United States share their teaching methods and takeaways from short trip to Chennai school

July 14, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

“The enthusiasm of the students here is a beautiful thing to see and being able to foster that enthusiasm throughout their entire schooling is commendable,” said Casey Cullen, a social studies teacher from Massachusetts who teaches Grades 9 to 12.

Mr. Cullen was accompanied by two other teachers from the United States, Josef Donelly, a global history teacher for Grades 9 and 10 in South Bronx and Mervyn Barenie, who teaches Grade 7 geography in Indiana, who are being hosted by the Union Christian Public School from July 7 to 14 as part of the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement Program sponsored by the U.S. government.

The school is the only one in the State and of six in India to host teachers for the Global Classroom Program. “They shared their creative teaching methods, and we learnt a lot about teaching from students’ perspectives and generating their interest,” said Nisha Anil John, principal, UCPS. “As soon as I noticed UCPS’ experiential teaching style, my mind began to think of possible collaborations,” Mr. Barenie said.

The guests operated in an operational and teaching model which involved observing the UCPS teachers and teaching beside them. “The rigor of instruction is reflective of the high expectation teachers have of their students and the relationships between both are strong,” Mr. Donelly said.

They shared insights into American schooling such as the use of technology on a daily basis and notes from their respective schools. The teachers shared their teaching methods from Mr. Cullen connecting through storytelling, Mr. Donelly using visual aids to convey a message and Mr. Barenie relating global issues to a local context.

