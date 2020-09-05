Teacher’s Day: Alumni groups from this school in Chennai go on house visits

Alumni groups from a few batches of Rani Meyyammai High School in Adyar regularly knock at the door of those teachers who are advanced in years

Usually, there are two ways to how alumni would meet their old teachers. One, through elaborately-planned meet-ups that happen once in a blue moon. Or at randomly occurring events such as fellow alumni’s life events. A rare bunch of alumni would organise periodic meet-ups with old teachers, usually over lunch or dinner at a restaurant. Rarer still is that bunch that has these meet-ups at the teacher's home.

A group of alumni from Rani Meyyammai High School at Adyar in Chennai is continuing with the practice of paying their teachers a visit, a practice started by their seniors.

Of course, this practice is on hold now due to the pandemic, and when this dark phase is over, they intend to resume the house visits.

In January 2020, when 1969-70 batch of Rani Meyyammai High School had their 50th reunion at the school, they had extended their teachers an invitation.

“Eight teachers attended the meet. Far advanced in years, a few others politely declined to join the reunion. So, we went to meet some of them,” says 65-year-old Usha Thirumalai, from the last SSLC batch of the school.

One of the teachers is K. Seethalakshmi, the first headmistress of the elementary school, who lives in Chrompet. Her vision has been failing due to old age and the old students' visit was a pleasant surprise to her.

“She was a special teacher and our reunion was not complete without meeting a person who has laid the foundation of our personal growth,” says Usha.

In 2018, Narasimha Rao and Balakumar of the 1966-67 S.S.L.C. batch visited the teachers and invited them to the reunion meet.

Alumni from these batches follow the practice of visiting their teachers even since their senior V.S. Sukumar started this initiative in 2015. Although these visits come with a high degree of informality, the big idea is to stay in touch with one's teachers and be solicitous of them.

“For a few years, my junior in school G. Rangan and I used to visit our teacher L.K. Ganga Bai. The frequency of the visits increased until her death in 2015,” says Sukumar, an alumnus of the school and honorary secretary of Gandhi Nagar Cricket and Sports Club.

K. Seethalakshmi, PE master S. Jayaraman and S. Brinda are among those other teachers who have students visiting them.

“These are the early teachers of the school,” says Sukumar, who is in his 70s. “I invited my teachers when my son got married. Jayaraman sir was invited for the Independence Day function at the Gandhi Nagar Cricket and Sports Club where he hoisted the flag.

Sukumar carried his progress report card when he met Seethalakshmi ma'am at her home.

“The card was given to us when we moved from elementary to high school, so I have safely kept it as treasured memory of those days,” he says. “I had scored low marks in mathematics and I laugh when I think that I got promoted with these marks.” Sukumar is a chartered accountant.