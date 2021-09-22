Teachers’ body wants system to address grievances

The Tamil Nadu Association of Intellectuals and Faculty (TAIF) has urged the government to establish a system to address their grievances.

The association has called for a dedicated phone number to register complaints of malpractice and violation, especially in the recruitment of candidates with B. Ed. degree. In a letter to the Chief Minister, the TAIF has said that candidates in private schools and colleges have been appointed as full time teachers but they take up work other than teaching.

Some candidates have abused the system and got appointment orders as teachers by indulging in fraudulent practice to get B. Ed. (full time/regular) degree, according to the letter. The government has announced computer-based examination and certificate verification but there is no mention of assessment of classroom demonstration.“Many candidates have managed to garner a B. Ed. degree but do not have the required classroom experience. The government should clarify its stand on this issue,” the association has said.

If, however, the government has issued guidelines then it should be made known, association president A. Balu said.

Meanwhile a group of block resource teachers awaiting transfer held a demonstration in front of the Directorate of Public Instruction on Tuesday demanding that seniors are given their due place when the transfer is effected.

“Block resource teachers are due for transfer. But while transferring the teachers the officials must ensure that it does not affect the seniority of the BRTs. Last week around 500 candidates were transferred,” a candidate added.