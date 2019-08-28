Teacher suspended

A teacher of a government primary school in Kilpuliyarnakottai, Madurantakam has been suspended over allegations of corporal punishment. The parents of Lathika, a Class V student, have lodged a police complaint against her in Chittamur police station. “The teacher dragged her by the hair and assaulted her just because she lost the school key,” alleged Nithya, the girl’s mother.

The police said Lathika, is the second daughter of Elango, a daily wage earner. There are 22 students in the school and Devi is the teacher and the headmistress, claimed Elango.

“The fifth standard students who arrive early to school have to collect the key from the maid and clean the premises and even the toilet. The teacher comes in only around 9.30 p.m,” claimed Nithya, speaking to The Hindu.

On Monday, Lathika arrived at the school around 8 a.m. and went to the maid’s house to collect the key. However on the way back she lost it. “By the time other children reached the school and told the teacher that Lathika had not yet brought the key,” added Nithya.

Using a spare key, the teacher Devi opened the door. “When Lathika arrived she hit her with a cane. My child ran out, but Devi again dragged her into the classroom and assaulted her. Some people from my village who work near the school saw this and informed me,” alleged Nithya.

By the time Nithya reached the school, Lathika was shivering in fear. “I admitted her to the Madurantakam Government Hospital and lodged a police complaint. The other schoolchildren told us that they were forced to clean the school and toilet despite a maid being there,” added Elango.

The teacher has been suspended by the District Education Officer.