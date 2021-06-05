Teacher picks up the ladle

S. Prabhakaran distributes food to the needy. Photo : Jothi Ramalingam .B

05 June 2021 11:06 IST

Employed at a Government school, Prabhakaran has turned his house into a jumbo-sized kitchen to cook for the homeless. He also provides dry rations to the needy

In 2012, when S. Prabhakaran was pursuing his doctorate in Tamil at the University of Madras, he ran a tiffin centre in the evening hours to make ends meet and continue with his educational pursuit.

Having to run the little kiosk caused him to develop an additional skill: cooking. The tiffin centre did not last long as he landed a government job. From March 2020, Prabhakaran is drawing upon that skill to feed the poor and needy. A teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Manavalar Nagar in Thiruvallur, Prabhakaran has been handling the ladle, except for a few months when COVID-positive cases in Chennai dipped.

“During weekends, I help my wife in the kitchen, but cooking for such a large group was a big task. However, the experience of running a tiffin centre came in handy,” says 38-year-old Prabhakaran, who teaches Tamil to higher secondary school students.

His house at Chetpet has turned into a jumbo-sized kitchen. Together with his three children and wife, Prabhakaran runs it, with each taking up different tasks — taking stocking of raw materials, cooking, packaging and loading the food into their sedan car.

A portion of his children’s study room has been converted into a store room for rice, vegetables, cereals and small water bottles.

Free dry ration that he distributes includes 10 kg of rice; oil; toor dal; salt; sugar; wheat and spices, all of them worth ₹1,000. It would last a fortnight for a small family.

“Our children also help us pack stuff and with this they are learning to be empathic towards the suffering people they find around them,” says Prabhakran’s wife, P. Nandini, a social worker.

Prabhakaran travels around 80 kilometres on his car to faraway places — which include Gummidipoondi, Gudiyam Caves near Sholavaram, Ponneri, Ennore, Madhavaram and Otteri in the north and Tambaram, Vandalur, Anakaputhur and St. Thomas Mount in the south — to distribute free food packets along with 500ml water bottles.

The menu includes variety rice (such as lemon, sambar, tamarind and pudina rice) with a boiled egg. On an average, more than 200 food packets are distributed to the poor, homeless and mentally-challenged persons.

The teacher was supported in this work by a Chennai-based non-profit organisation, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDCU), with its 25 volunteers last year.

Prabhakaran also takes special efforts in reaching out to marginalised sections — for instance, a colony of 65 leprosy affected families, who live in Pooneri near Minjur, were given dry rations and food.

Similarly, 44 families belonging to the Irular community in Gudiyam Caves near Sholavaram were provided with dry rations and food packets. Stationeries were given to 20 children in the community. Prabhakaran has also been trying to enrol these children in government schools. Tiruvallur district Chief Education Officer (CEO), Vetriselvi, has been helping him in this exercise.