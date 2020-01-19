Chennai

Teacher, husband held under Pocso

more-in

Man sexually assaulted a minor; wife abetted the crime

The all-women police, Avadi, on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault on a six-year-old girl. His wife, a tuition teacher, was also arrested for abetting the crime.

On the day of the crime, the victim’s mother left the girl, along with her five-year-old brother, at a home tuition centre.

When the mother returned, the boy told her that his sister was crying at the tuition. The child did not immediately tell her mother what happened. She confided in her mother only 10 days later, the police said.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police interrogated the tuition teacher, Vijayalakshmi, 33, and her husband, H. Naresh, 37, a call-taxi driver.

The police booked a case against them under sections of the Pocso Act.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 1:21:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/teacher-husband-held-under-pocso/article30597082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY