Teacher, husband held under Pocso

The all-women police, Avadi, on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old man for aggravated sexual assault on a six-year-old girl. His wife, a tuition teacher, was also arrested for abetting the crime.
On the day of the crime, the victim’s mother left the girl, along with her five-year-old brother, at a home tuition centre.
When the mother returned, the boy told her that his sister was crying at the tuition. The child did not immediately tell her mother what happened. She confided in her mother only 10 days later, the police said.
Based on the mother’s complaint, the police interrogated the tuition teacher, Vijayalakshmi, 33, and her husband, H. Naresh, 37, a call-taxi driver.
The police booked a case against them under sections of the Pocso Act.
