Teacher booked under POCSO Act

December 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tambaram City Police have booked a 32-year-old woman teacher under the POCSO Act for allegedly eloping with a boy studying in Class XI from Sholinganallur to Coimbatore.

Police sources said the woman, who got estranged from her husband a few years ago, taught English in a school. She befriended a 17-year-old boy studying in Class XI of the same school. The boy who went to school did not return home. Shocked, the parents lodged a police complaint.

Thalambur police registered a missing person case and started a probe. When both their mobile networks were traced, the location was found to be Karamadai in Coimbatore district. A police team rushed to the spot and secured both of them. Both were sent for a medical check-up.

CONNECT WITH US