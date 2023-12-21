GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman teacher booked under POCSO Act

December 21, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tambaram City Police have booked a 32-year-old woman teacher under the POCSO Act for allegedly eloping with a boy studying in Class XI from Sholinganallur to Coimbatore.

Police sources said the woman, who got estranged from her husband a few years ago, taught English in a school. She befriended a 17-year-old boy studying in Class XI of the same school. The boy who went to school did not return home. Shocked, the parents lodged a police complaint.

Thalambur police registered a missing person case and started a probe. When both their mobile networks were traced, the location was found to be Karamadai in Coimbatore district. A police team rushed to the spot and secured both of them. Both were sent for a medical check-up.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.