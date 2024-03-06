Teacher, attender at private school in Chennai arrested for sexual assault of student

March 06, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guduvanchery Police have arrested two persons of a private school located in Vallancheri, after a complaint was registered by a parent on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, stating that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a complaint was filed by a 35-year-old woman of a girl child. The complain said that a 40-year-old music teacher and a 28-year-old attender at the school had sexually assaulted her daughter, who was in kindergarten, on February 28. Based on the complaint from the woman, the Guduvanchery police investigated and found that G. Gayeshkumar, who was working as a music teacher, and S. Rasaiya, working as an attender in the Physical Education Department, were involved, and arrested them.

Both were arrested under the POCSO Act and were remanded to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.