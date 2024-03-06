GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teacher, attender at private school in Chennai arrested for sexual assault of student

Police said a 40-year-old music teacher and a 28-year-old attender of a private school in Vallancheri had been arrested based on a complaint from the child’s mother

March 06, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Guduvanchery Police have arrested two persons of a private school located in Vallancheri, after a complaint was registered by a parent on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, stating that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said a complaint was filed by a 35-year-old woman of a girl child. The complain said that a 40-year-old music teacher and a 28-year-old attender at the school had sexually assaulted her daughter, who was in kindergarten, on February 28. Based on the complaint from the woman, the Guduvanchery police investigated and found that G. Gayeshkumar, who was working as a music teacher, and S. Rasaiya, working as an attender in the Physical Education Department, were involved, and arrested them. 

Both were arrested under the POCSO Act and were remanded to judicial custody. 

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)

Related Topics

Chennai / sexual assault & rape / school / children / teachers / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.