Teacher arrested under POCSO Act

The police arrested a 46-year-old schoolteacher under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually misbehaving with girl children a middle school in a village near Pallipattu.

The teacher, identified as Jayagopi, 46, allegedly sexually misbehaved with the girls at the school. The children reported to their parents. The parents thrashed the teacher. The police personnel reached the spot and arrested him. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.

Tangedco employee arrested

Meanwhile, All Women Police, Thiruvottriyur, arrested a 48-year-old man who is staff of Tangedco for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her. Since the girl complained of stomach ache, her parents took her to a doctor. On examination, she was found to be pregnant. Further investigation revealed that Rajasekaran staying in the neighbourhood had raped her and the child did not disclose this to her parents due to fear.

Police arrested Rajasekaran, 48, an employee of Tangedco in Anna Salai, under the POCSO Act. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody.