Teacher arrested under POCSO Act

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 12, 2022 21:11 IST

The All Women Police, Ambattur, arrested a 26-year-old woman teacher for allegedly having a relationship with a 17-year-old boy who was her student and driving him to end his life by snapping the relationship. The police said the victim was studying Class 12 at a private school. He was found dead in his house on August 30 and his mother lodged a complaint with Ambattur police alleging foul play in his death. On scrutiny of his mobile phone, the police found evidence of relationship between the two. She reportedly ended her relationship after getting engaged to another man.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

