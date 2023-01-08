Teacher arrested under POCSO Act near Tiruvannamalai

January 08, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A 59-year-old teacher of the Government High School in Salavedu village near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a girl student a few days ago.

The police said S. Bharani, a science teacher, had sexually harassed a girl student of the school. He made the student stay after school hours under the pretext of arranging things in the classroom. When the girl complained to her parents, they sought an explanation from the headmaster of the school.

As tension went high, some of the relatives of the girl also thrashed the accused teacher before he was secured by police personnel from Kilkodungalore police. A complaint was filed with the All Women Police Station in Vandavasi town a few days ago. The police and officials of the Child Welfare Committee conducted an inquiry on the issue. Based on the report by them, the teacher was arrested.

A case was registered against him under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and 67 of Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents. Deputy SP (Vandavasi) S. Karthik has been monitoring the situation, requesting parents and residents in the neighbourhood to remain calm.