ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher arrested under POCSO Act near Tiruvannamalai

January 08, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

He made the girls student stay in classroom after school hours and sexually harassed her

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old teacher of the Government High School in Salavedu village near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a girl student a few days ago.

The police said S. Bharani, a science teacher, had sexually harassed a girl student of the school. He made the student stay after school hours under the pretext of arranging things in the classroom. When the girl complained to her parents, they sought an explanation from the headmaster of the school.

As tension went high, some of the relatives of the girl also thrashed the accused teacher before he was secured by police personnel from Kilkodungalore police. A complaint was filed with the All Women Police Station in Vandavasi town a few days ago. The police and officials of the Child Welfare Committee conducted an inquiry on the issue. Based on the report by them, the teacher was arrested.

A case was registered against him under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and 67 of Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents. Deputy SP (Vandavasi) S. Karthik has been monitoring the situation, requesting parents and residents in the neighbourhood to remain calm.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US