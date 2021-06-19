Teacher arrested in Siva Shankar Baba case

She has been charged with abetment

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) arrested a woman teacher for allegedly abetting Siva Shankar Baba, who was arrested two days ago on charges of sexually abusing girl students at an international school, which he founded.

He was arrested in Delhi on Wednesday. Three cases were registered against Siva Shankar Baba after several alumni of the school complained of sexual abuse.

On Friday, the police sealed his chamber in the school and seized hard disks and pen drives from the premises. Police said Sushmitha, 30, a teacher had been arrested for allegedly abetting the crime.

One of complainants alleged that she was an alumni and a teacher in the school. Even when she was employed elsewhere, she used to visit Baba frequently. The complainant said she had seen Sushmitha escorting girls to the Baba’s chamber, and that she was also forcibly taken to his chamber once by the woman. He touched her inappropriately and then threatened her not to disclose anything to others. The teacher also warned her, the complainant alleged.

Sushmitha was produced before the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu and remanded in judicial custody on Friday evening.