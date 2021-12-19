ChennaiCHENNAI 19 December 2021 01:00 IST
Comments
Teacher arrested for sharing obscene clips with students
Updated: 19 December 2021 01:01 IST
The All Women Police, Thirumangalam, on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old school teacher on charge of sharing an obscene video in the WhatsApp group meant for running online classes to students.
According to police, R. Mathivanan, 42, of Ambattur who was working as a mathematics teacher in a private school in Thirumangalam area, shared the obscene video on Thursday night. Following a complaint from parents, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
More In Chennai
Read more...