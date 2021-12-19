Teacher arrested for sharing obscene clips with students

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 01:00 IST

The All Women Police, Thirumangalam, on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old school teacher on charge of sharing an obscene video in the WhatsApp group meant for running online classes to students.

According to police, R. Mathivanan, 42, of Ambattur who was working as a mathematics teacher in a private school in Thirumangalam area, shared the obscene video on Thursday night. Following a complaint from parents, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

