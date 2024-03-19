GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teach skills to children to learn differently, says educationist

Conference on learning disabilities in children held

March 19, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

“Children have beautiful ways of learning. Parents should learn with them,” said Lalitha Ramanujan, founder-director, Alpha to Omega Learning Centre, on Tuesday here.

Speaking at a conference on learning disabilities in children, she said: “Learning disabilities are different in every child. A child with a learning disability is not a difficult or disabled child. They are different, but they are capable of learning.”

The event was organised by Madras Spice Round Table - 159 and Madras Spice Ladies Circle - 133 to promote awareness and improve understanding on learning disabilities in children. Ms. Ramanujan said: “Parents must get involved and spend time with children and build their self-confidence. The mission is not to repair, but to teach the children skills to learn differently.”

Stating that it was important to develop inquisitiveness she added: ”Parents must also ask questions. It’s important to read fluently, so, parent and child can do paired reading.”

Nishtha Mohta, head, Madras Spice Ladies Circle - 133, and business development officer, Windowstein, also spoke.

