Teach children how to think, says MP Shashi Tharoor

Published - August 11, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shashi Tharror, Mp, handing over the award to the student at the Model Matric HSS, inauguration of founders birth centenary in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

“Do not teach children what to think, teach them how to think,” Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor urged teachers on Saturday.

“The reason I say that is because I do believe that in today’s age, we do not need a well filled mind, what we all need is a well formed mind, a mind that can grapple with unfamiliar problems and find immediate solutions,” he said at the inauguration of the founders birth centenary celebrations of Model Matric Higher Secondary School (HSS) and St. Thomas Matric HSS.

He said that students were prepared for yesterday’s problems, while they are growing up in a world where they need to find tomorrow’s solutions. He cited a report released a few years ago by the Oxford Martin School that said 30% of jobs in the world in 2030 will be jobs that do not exist today. New jobs will be invented, he said, adding: “It is important to have a mind that can prepare to think out of the box and find new solutions to the questions that people have not asked yet.”

He said that education is the key to progress, to an individual’s progress and to a society’s development.

Education should develop an individual into a responsible citizen of the country, P.J. Kurien, former Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, said. Education is not only for imparting knowledge and to develop mental faculty, intellectual faculty and physical faculty but is much more than that. It is to help develop the spiritual faculty, he added.

Abraham Zachariah, chairman, St. Thomas Matric HSS, Mary Mathew, correspondent, Model Matric and Shirley A. Zac, principal, St. Thomas Matric HSS were present.

