GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teach children how to think, says MP Shashi Tharoor

Published - August 11, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Shashi Tharror, Mp, handing over the award to the student at the Model Matric HSS, inauguration of founders birth centenary in Chennai on Saturday.

Shashi Tharror, Mp, handing over the award to the student at the Model Matric HSS, inauguration of founders birth centenary in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

“Do not teach children what to think, teach them how to think,” Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor urged teachers on Saturday.

“The reason I say that is because I do believe that in today’s age, we do not need a well filled mind, what we all need is a well formed mind, a mind that can grapple with unfamiliar problems and find immediate solutions,” he said at the inauguration of the founders birth centenary celebrations of Model Matric Higher Secondary School (HSS) and St. Thomas Matric HSS.

He said that students were prepared for yesterday’s problems, while they are growing up in a world where they need to find tomorrow’s solutions. He cited a report released a few years ago by the Oxford Martin School that said 30% of jobs in the world in 2030 will be jobs that do not exist today. New jobs will be invented, he said, adding: “It is important to have a mind that can prepare to think out of the box and find new solutions to the questions that people have not asked yet.”

He said that education is the key to progress, to an individual’s progress and to a society’s development.

Education should develop an individual into a responsible citizen of the country, P.J. Kurien, former Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, said. Education is not only for imparting knowledge and to develop mental faculty, intellectual faculty and physical faculty but is much more than that. It is to help develop the spiritual faculty, he added.

Abraham Zachariah, chairman, St. Thomas Matric HSS, Mary Mathew, correspondent, Model Matric and Shirley A. Zac, principal, St. Thomas Matric HSS were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.