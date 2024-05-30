Tea shop owner held for throwing hot milk on man in Triplicane

The Anna Square police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old woman for throwing hot milk on a 30-year-old man in Triplicane on Wednesday.

The police said S. Premkumar, a resident of Canal Bank Road in Triplicane, worked as a swimming coach at a private hotel in Guindy. He regularly visited a tea shop run by Maha in Triplicane. On Wednesday evening, when he teased Maha, she threw boiling milk on Mr. Premkumar. He was rushed to a government hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries.