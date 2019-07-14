TB screening at Marina, Elliot’s Beach

Taking tuberculosis diagnostics closer to the people, the Chennai Corporation has deployed four of its Mobile Diagnostics Units (MDU) at the Marina and Elliot’s beach, during the weekend.

According to health officials, the screening camps are being conducted at four locations — near the Labour Statue, Gandhi Statue and Kannagi Statue, along Marina Beach, and at the Elliot’s beach — for creating awareness on symptoms of TB. MDUs with the X-ray facility were utilised for screening high-risk population in slum tenements. “The Corporation has seven MDUs. Of this, four units have been deployed for the screening camps during evening hours on Saturday and Sunday,” an official said.

“We are telecasting videos to create awareness among the people, including on the symptoms of TB. We will first do a symptom screening. Those identified with ailments like coughing lasting for two weeks and weight loss, will undergo an X-ray. We will collect contact details of the persons and get back to them with the report in two to three days,” officials said.