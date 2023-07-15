T.B. Narayanaswamy, former finance vice president of The Hindu, dies

July 15, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former employee of The Hindu, T.B. Narayanaswamy, who retired as vice president of the finance and accounts department of the organisation, died early on Saturday, June 15, 2023. He served The Hindu for more than 41 years.

A chartered accountant by profession, Mr. Narayanaswamy joined the accounts department as an internal auditor of The Hindu on July 22, 1969, and rose up the ranks to become chief accounts manager and finally vice president of the finance and accounts department, before he retired from service on July 31, 2010. Fondly called TBN in the accounts department, the ever-smiling accountant had helped several accounts amateurs.

N. Murali, director, The Hindu Group of Publications, paying tribute, said Mr. Narayanaswamy was a long-standing colleague whose diligence, unimpeachable integrity and sincerity combined with his professional qualification as a chartered accountant made him a great asset to the organisation. Mr. Murali also said: “His (Narayanaswamy) rectitude, quiet and dignified demeanour and calm and unflustered nature endeared him to all colleagues across departments and stood him in good stead in his four decade-long career with the organisation… Persons of his ilk are increasingly rare in an organisation now.”

Mr. Narayanaswamy, who was 82, leaves behind a son Anantha Krishnan and daughter, Vaidehi.