Taxmen conduct searches at 100 locations of mining firm

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches on various premises belonging to leading mining firm V.V.Minerals, owned by Thoothukudi based baron S Vaikundarajan, suspecting a huge tax evasion. The taxmen searched over 100 locations across Tamil Nadu and a few places in Andhra Pradesh.

A senior official of Investigations Wing said houses, offices and factories belonging to the group and its associates were being searched.

A news channel owned by the group (News 7 Tamil) headquartered out of Chennai was also under the I-T radar. The tax sleuths said they would be able to give details only after the searches were concluded. “If necessary the searches would continue on Friday too,” an I-T official said.

V.V. Mineral (VVM) is India’s largest manufacturer and exporter of garnet and ilmenite. The firm has an annual output of 7,00,000 tonnes of heavy minerals, which include garnet abrasive, ilmenite, zircon , rutile, sillimanite and leucoxene.

Huge Presence

The group has a huge presence in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. In Tirunelveli, the taxmen searched five places including V.V. Towers opposite Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai, the company administrative office at Keeraikaaranthattu, the native place of Mr. Vaikundarajan, its garnet processing plants at Uvari, Aavudaiyaalpuram and Vallavanvilai. The team also looked for some documents in the premises of an engineering college promoted by the group.

In Thoothukudi, searches were conducted at 15 locations: V.V. Titanium Pigments at the SIPCOT industrial complex, Industrial Mineral Company (IMC) on the Harbour Express Highway road, V.V. Marines and V.V. Paints at Agaram near Palayakayal, Srivaikuntam, V.V. Iron & Steel company at Thannoothu village, Aniabaranallur, Indian Ocean Garnet Sands Company at Shanmugapuram, Beach Minerals Company at Muthaiyapuram, Balamurugan Chemicals at Keela Thattaparai, Transworld Garnet India on Palayamkottai road were scanned thoroughly. Raids were conducted at export-oriented units at Visakhapatnam Export Processing Zone at Duvvada, apart from a residence of a chartered accountant at MVP Colony. Fourteen teams went to VSEZ. The officials went into the Chennai-based Transworld Garnet India Private Limited (TGI) office at VSEZ and checked documents pertaining to exports.

(With inputs from Sangeetha Kandavel in Chennai, P Sudhakar in Tirunelveli, Hariprasad in Thoothukudi and B Madhu Gopal in Visakhapatnam)