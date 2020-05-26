Chennai

Taxis, autos allowed to ferry passengers to and from airports, train stations

Cabs parked outside the Chennai airport’s arrival hall on Monday.

Easing of curbs to benefit city

With flight services resuming partially and train services set to restart soon, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to allow taxis, autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws for the benefit of passengers.

A government order issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam on Monday made the necessary amendment to the relevant G.O. issued on May 18, allowing the operation of taxis, autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws for specific purposes “including transit to and from airports and railway stations for ferrying passengers”.

A senior official clarified that the order will be applicable to Chennai as well, but the vehicles cannot ply in containment zones.

As per the G.O. issued on May 18, the operation of taxis, autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws was prohibited. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had relaxed the norms, allowing autorickshaws to ply with certain restrictions.

