Tax collectors demand protection as angry residents attack them when they demand tax payment

February 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

Unable to pay property tax during financial distress, some residents have reportedly started attacking tax collectors in Chennai. On Tuesday, all the tax collectors of Chennai Corporation gathered in Ripon Buildings, demanding protection from angry residents who reportedly attacked the personnel for demanding tax payment.

A few days ago, a tax collector led a team to a residential locality in ward 139 in Saidapet to collect property tax. A resident reportedly attacked two employees, injuring them. After the two employees were admitted to the hospital, the police have not been able to trace the resident.

“Many residents are unable to pay tax. We therefore, request protection, because they react quite angrily to our visits. In many of the 200 wards, around 50% of the assessees have not paid property tax,” said a tax collector. Skirmishes between the residents and the tax collectors have increased in other parts of the city also, they said.

Following the World Bank recommendation, many civic bodies in the country, including Greater Chennai Corporation, have increased their own source of revenue, by increasing property tax. The tax collectors are under constant pressure to collect tax from defaulters. But more than five lakh out of 13 lakh assessees have not paid tax during October 1 - March 31 in Chennai.

The tax collector who had visited the residence in ward 139 had reportedly been served a memo for failure to collect tax.

Following the latest report from the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India, the Greater Chennai Corporation was able to generate only 53% of its own revenue. Stressing the need for achieving fiscal autonomy and the release of grant from the Centre without any delay, the report said the expenditure incurred by all urban local bodies, including the GCC, towards programmes in accordance with the scheme works has showed a decreasing trend

As the borrowing of the Greater Chennai Corporation stood at 10% of its revenue, the civic body is in a situation to improve its own source of revenue, so that the World Bank provides more funds for executing infrastructure projects. The Chennai Corporation has set targets every week for tax collection, leading to more pressure to collect tax, and skirmishes between reluctant residents and determined tax collectors.

A total of 180 tax collectors, 80 tax assessors and 80 license inspectors have been responsible for tax collection, tax assessment and other revenue-related operations of Greater Chennai Corporation in 200 wards covering 426 sq. km. of the city.