Tatkal tokens to be introduced in sub-registrar offices

The Registration Department would introduce tatkal tokens in sub-registrar offices to accommodate more documents to be registered. The tatkal tokens would be issued in addition to the daily quota of regular tokens being issued in sub-registrar offices.

A senior official of the Registration Department said 10 additional tokens would be allotted as tatkal tokens, apart from the regular tokens. The time slots for tatkal tokens have been allotted throughout the day. In the current token slot system, 200 tokens are issued in high-volume sub-registrar offices and 100 in other sub-registrar offices. Under the proposal sent by the Inspector General of Registration, the State government has fixed ₹5,000 per token as tatkal fees. The tatkal fees would be collected under a separate head, along with other registration fees, and the window would be open two months in advance, the official said.

The Registration Department is planning to introduce tatkal tokens in 100 sub-registrar offices, which would be identified by the Inspector General of Registration.

Those opting for a time slot through tatkal tokens have to be present at the allocated time for registering their documents, and the appointment cannot be rescheduled.

The registration official said software testing was under way, and tatkal tokens would be issued shortly.