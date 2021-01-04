Tata Tigor car rally held Chennai

CHENNAI

04 January 2021 02:16 IST

The rally covering a distance of about 50 km started from the Outer Ring Road, Tirumudivakkam, and ended at Mamallapuram

A select band of Tata Tigor owners from TOCI (Tigor Owners Club of India) along with their family members participated in a car rally in Chennai on Sunday “to showcase Tigor as the safest sedan”.

The rally covering a distance of about 50 km started from the Outer Ring Road, Tirumudivakkam, and ended at Mamallapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is for the first time such a kind of car rally was conducted in Chennai showcasing Tigor as safest sedan and with the ‘Vocal for Local’ ideology to support the made-in-India product. Tigor is the only 4-star rated car in the country in the sedan category. It obtained Global NCAP ratings last year,” said a spokesman for Tata Motors.

Earlier, the car rally was conducted in Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.