Chennai

Tata Tigor car rally held Chennai

A select band of Tata Tigor owners from TOCI (Tigor Owners Club of India) along with their family members participated in a car rally in Chennai on Sunday “to showcase Tigor as the safest sedan”.

The rally covering a distance of about 50 km started from the Outer Ring Road, Tirumudivakkam, and ended at Mamallapuram.

“This is for the first time such a kind of car rally was conducted in Chennai showcasing Tigor as safest sedan and with the ‘Vocal for Local’ ideology to support the made-in-India product. Tigor is the only 4-star rated car in the country in the sedan category. It obtained Global NCAP ratings last year,” said a spokesman for Tata Motors.

Earlier, the car rally was conducted in Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 2:16:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tata-tigor-car-rally-held-chennai/article33489685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY