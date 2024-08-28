GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Projects launches skilling programmes to empower workforce

Skill Shakthi provides workers with opportunities to advance from helper position to the next level, while Nirman Nayak offers means to those who have completed their higher secondary education to pursue a vocational degree

Published - August 28, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Ramesh, second from left, Assistant Vice-President-projects, TATA Projects Limited at the training programme held in Chennai on Wednesday.

K. Ramesh, second from left, Assistant Vice-President-projects, TATA Projects Limited at the training programme held in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

In partnership with Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) as the knowledge partner, Tata Projects Limited has launched two programmes: Skill Shakthi and Nirman Nayak. These initiatives aim to empower the workforce and promote sustainable practices within the industry.

Skill Shakthi provides workers with opportunities to advance from helper position to the next level, while Nirman Nayak offers means to those who have completed their higher secondary education to pursue a vocational degree. Upon completion of the programmes, participants will receive a diploma and degree certificates accredited by CIDC and Kalinga University.

The programme is sponsored by TPL, and costs ₹1,33,000 per person for three years. It has been launched at 12 sites across the country, including Chennai, with 40 employees currently enrolled in the programme. The initiative aims to empower 6,500 workers by April 2025.

K. Ramesh, Assistant Vice President-Projects, TPL, said, “We aim to transform an unskilled workforce into skilled professionals. Operating a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) requires specialised expertise that not everyone possesses. But some individuals may have gained basic knowledge of this equipment through experience. We will assess these individuals and provide them with comprehensive training to develop them into skilled operators. This training goes beyond the mentioned diploma courses.”

Deven Sanjeev Moye, General Manager-HR, TPL, Amarjeet Kaur, Head of Communications, TPL were also present at the event.

