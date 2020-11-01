Tasmac shops to stay open till 10 p.m.

CHENNAI

01 November 2020 02:25 IST

Starting November 1, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shops across Tamil Nadu will stay open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A senior Tasmac official said, “Yes, we are getting back to pre-COVID-19 timings.” However, bars will continue to remain shut until further orders, he added.

Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across the State. The cash cow of the government sells liquor worth ₹130 crore-₹140 crore a day.

