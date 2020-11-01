Chennai

Tasmac shops to stay open till 10 p.m.

Starting November 1, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shops across Tamil Nadu will stay open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A senior Tasmac official said, “Yes, we are getting back to pre-COVID-19 timings.” However, bars will continue to remain shut until further orders, he added.

Tasmac has over 5,338 shops across the State. The cash cow of the government sells liquor worth ₹130 crore-₹140 crore a day.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2020 2:26:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tasmac-shops-to-stay-open-till-10-pm/article32994386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY